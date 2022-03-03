Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

