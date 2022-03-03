C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.