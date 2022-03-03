London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Raises Dividend to GBX 70 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 6,872 ($92.20) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,597.53 ($128.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,039.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,298.91. The firm has a market cap of £38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

