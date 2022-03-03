Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 154 ($2.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.28. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £147.63 million and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.
