Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 154 ($2.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.28. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £147.63 million and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

