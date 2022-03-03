Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.18) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.30).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.