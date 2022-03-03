Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.