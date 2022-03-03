Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

