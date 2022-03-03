Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of AMRC opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

