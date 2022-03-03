Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 50,353 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,770,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 144,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

