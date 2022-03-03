Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 5,800 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCAC opened at $6.98 on Thursday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

