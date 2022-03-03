Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.37% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $3.58 on Thursday. AEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

