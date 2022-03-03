Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

NTLA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

