Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $675.51 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

