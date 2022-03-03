Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.15 and a beta of 5.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

