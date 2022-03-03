Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HPP stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

