30,000 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $4,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

