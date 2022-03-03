Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 600.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITSY opened at $493.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $553.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

