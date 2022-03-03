Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.80

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.80 and last traded at C$54.96, with a volume of 3659872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$113.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.38%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $745,429.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

