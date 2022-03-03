Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 119,941 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
