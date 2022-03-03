Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 119,941 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

