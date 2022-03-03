Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.85

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 6523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
SCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.