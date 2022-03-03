IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 8.9%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.56. 73,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,581,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $47,031,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

