Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Commvault Systems worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

