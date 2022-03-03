American International Group Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,903 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Umpqua worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

