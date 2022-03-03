Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 2,409 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

