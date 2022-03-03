The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($21.35) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.08 ($13.57) on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

