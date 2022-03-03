The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($21.35) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.08 ($13.57) on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.80.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

