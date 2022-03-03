Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €66.25 ($74.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a one year high of €76.05 ($85.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

