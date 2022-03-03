GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.04 ($42.74) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

