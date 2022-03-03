46,860 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

