Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Acquires 2,010 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk bought 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$19,738.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$907,544.76.

Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk bought 1,940 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$13,968.00.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.11.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

