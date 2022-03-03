Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.35.

DPZ stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.35. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

