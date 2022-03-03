CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

CTMX opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $263.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,420,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

