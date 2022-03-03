Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

ASTE stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Astec Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

