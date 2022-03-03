Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of BEAM opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after buying an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

