SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amryt Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $420.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

