Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $22.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 436,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hayward by 28,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 147,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

