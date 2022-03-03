Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $22.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.
HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 436,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hayward by 28,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 147,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
