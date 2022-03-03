Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,696,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

