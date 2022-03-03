Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
