Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CFX opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.43.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

