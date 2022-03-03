Brokers Offer Predictions for Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

