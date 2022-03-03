Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,498 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $112,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $281.57 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.