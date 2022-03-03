Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $113,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $93.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

