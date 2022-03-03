Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 15,081 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.