First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of First Horizon worth $122,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

