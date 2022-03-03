Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,790 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Baidu worth $119,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

