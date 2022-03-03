Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.89 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.34% of Redfin worth $123,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.80. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.