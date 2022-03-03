Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.64. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

