Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 29,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 375,676 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.50.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Get Domo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.