Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

