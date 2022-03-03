Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

