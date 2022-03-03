Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.
Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $120.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.
BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
