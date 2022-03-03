ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.62% of NCS Multistage worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCSM opened at $42.90 on Thursday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.56.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

